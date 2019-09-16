Teaming up to help prevent auto theft

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are teaming up to help eliminate auto theft.

On Saturday, VSP will be helping people protect their cars by having the vehicle identification number chemically etched into all of the vehicle's windows.

Participants will also be able to talk to senior care and service providers and buy baked items to support Project LifeSaver.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department.