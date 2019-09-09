Teen assaulted in Ky., three adults and two juveniles arrested

Deputies in Laurel County say several people are facing charges after a teen was assaulted early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disturbance at a home at approximately 2:39 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say 18-year-old Madison Hope Brown was found near a male subject. During the investigation, deputies say Brown became belligerent and that she smelled like alcohol.

Investigators learned that there had been a party with numerous intoxicated adults and minors.

Deputies found an unconscious 17-year-old boy in a back bedroom. They say three individuals inside the residence had assaulted him.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and then flown to a Louisville hospital. The victim was on a ventilator with serious head trauma.

According to deputies, text messages and videos were found describing or depicting the assault. They say one minor intentionally deleted a video of the attack.

Brown is charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Brady Tyler Cook, 18, is charged with assault and alcohol intoxication.

John Tyler Masters, 19, is charged with assault and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Deputies say two juveniles, 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys, are charged with assault and alcohol intoxication. They say the 17-year-old intentionally deleted a video of the assault.

All three adult individuals were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

One of the two juveniles taken into custody was transported to Breathitt County Detention Center. The other was released to his parents. Their names have not been released because the two are minors.

