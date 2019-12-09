Teen facing charges for two murders

Updated: Mon 5:19 PM, Dec 09, 2019

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (AP) -- Police in Southside Virginia say two people were shot and killed by a teenage boy outside a vape shop.

News outlets report that a 17-year-old boy turned himself into the South Boston Police Department after a Saturday night shooting left two people dead.

Police said 20-year-old Davonte Shamar Powell suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified 17-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital but died from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

The alleged shooter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and was taken by authorities to a juvenile detention facility.

 
