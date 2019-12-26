Teen wanted in connection with Majors' death found and questioned

Police in New York say a person of interest in the murder of Tess Majors has been located.

According to CBS2 in New York, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced Thursday afternoon that the 14-year-old had been found.

He was questioned by police and later released into the custody of his attorneys.

Late last week, police announced they were searching for the teen in connection with the stabbing death of Majors in a New York park earlier this month.

Detectives were given the 14-year-old's name by a 13-year-old who is in custody in connection with the case.

Majors, who graduated from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville in May, was a student at Barnard College.