Testimony continues on second day of Confederate monuments trial

A trial in a lawsuit over a city decision to remove two Confederate monuments from downtown area parks has entered its second day.

On Wednesday, it covered possible damages to be paid to the plaintiffs who sued the city to keep the statues where they are.

On Thursday, testimony is focusing on attorneys fees.

The plaintiffs have asked for more than $600,000 in attorneys fees, with one, Jock Yellott, testifying about the hours billed by the attorneys and their hourly rates.

Yellott is the executive director of the Monument Fund, which has been paying for the plaintiffs' attorneys, and he said the lead attorneys have put in more than 350 hours each at around $300 an hour.

The judge has asked the city to provide the number of hours its attorneys have put in, and he said that would help determine if the hours reported by the plaintiffs are reasonable.

Testimony will continue into Thursday afternoon with the trial expected to wrap up on Friday.