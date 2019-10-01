Testing response to public health event and offering free flu shots

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be testing its ability to respond to a major public health event next week.

There will be free seasonal flu shots available in Greene County at the Nathanael Greene Elementary School.

The vaccines will be available to anyone who lives in Greene County at no cost.

"We are happy to provide residents of Greene County with access to free flu shots," said TJHD Emergency Coordinator Jessica Salah. "This point-of-dispensing exercise is a great opportunity for the health department to test our ability to respond to public health emergencies while providing community members with free shots to protect against the flu."

This exercise, including the flu vaccine, has been funded by the Virginia Department of health's Office of Emergency Preparedness and response.

That office is responsible for responding to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention.

The exercise will allow TJHD to test three public health emergency response capabilities: coordinating emergency operations, dispensing vaccine in an efficient and timely manner, and issuing public information alerts, warnings and notifications.

It will be held on Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at (434) 985-2262.