Texas man accused of cyberstalking Virginia girl's family

A man from Texas is facing charges in Charlottesville.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia says 19-year-old Adrian Raul O'Dell of Odessa is facing charges of cyberstalking and making interstate threats.

According to a release, O'Dell had an online relationship with a juvenile girl in Virginia.

He was indicted on Oct. 15 by a federal grand jury in Charlottesville on charges for making threats to the girl's family following her suicide.

O'Dell was arrested this week in Texas on three counts of cyberstalking and two counts of making interstate threats.

"Cyberstalking and communicating threats through social media are serious federal crimes and prosecuting them is a priority of this office," said U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen. "I am grateful for the hard work of the FBI and the Warren County Sheriff's Office in identifying this defendant and bringing him to justice."

FBI Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey, with the Richmond Division, says this case was important because the family was already mourning the loss of a daughter when they were re-victimized by messages allegedly sent by the suspect.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed when O'Dell was arrested, O'Dell has an online relationship with a 16-year-old girl in Linden, Virginia between September 2017 and March 2018.

In May 2018, an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office determined the girl died by suicide in a wooded area near her home.

The indictment claims that between June 2018 and June 2019, O'Dell used a variety of false email and online personas and took credit for the girl's suicide.

He then allegedly sent threatening and intimidating messages to her family members and friends, which placed those people in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily harm.

The indictment adds these messages attempted to cause those friends and family substantial emotional distress.

Some of the messages that were sent also violated a protective order.