Texas suspect steals car with 10-month-old baby inside

A 10-month-old girl is back with her family, after being taken by a car thief in Houston Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing a pickup truck with a 10-month-old child inside. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

He stole her mom's pickup truck at a gas station while the girl was still in it and the incident was captured on video.

"The mother of the child stopped the vehicle at the pump to get gas for her car, ran inside to pay for the gas,” said Patrol Sgt. Brian Schroeder with the Houston Police Department.

Surveillance video shows an SUV pull up behind the truck. A man then gets out he walks around the truck, eventually getting in the truck that was left on with the doors unlocked.

"We had units spread out all over the place looking in all possible locations,” said Schroeder.

About 20 minutes later, a wrecker driver found the truck abandoned about 1.5 miles away in an area that police say is known for stolen cars being dumped.

The baby was still inside, unhurt, and was reunited with her mother, who was also able to drive away in her truck.

"We don't want her thrown off in the bushes somewhere and no one finds her. We don't want her exploited or anything like that, so it motivates us to try to find this before anything bad happens,” said Schroeder.

Police say it’s up to the district attorney’s office whether the mother could be held accountable for leaving her baby unattended.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

