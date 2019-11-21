'Thankful for a Home' adoption special underway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local animal shelter is holding an adoption special in an effort to have all pets have home to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is holding its Thankful for a Home special through Nov. 27.

During this adoption special, felines of all ages and some adult dogs will be $28 to adopt.

“Thanksgiving is all about family and being grateful,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. “And nobody will be more grateful to be a part of your family this month than an animal from the SPCA.”

There is a listing of currently adoptable animals available online at the link in the Related Links box.

Before being adopted, all animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their age-appropriate vaccinations.

 
