Thanksgiving dinner to cost a little more this year

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 5:59 PM, Nov 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be a bit more expensive this year for Virginia families.

The Virginia Farm Bureau reports that its annual grocery store price survey shows that the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 adults is expected to be about $64.24, or $6.42 per person.

That compares with the average cost of $52.30 for a 10-person meal last Thanksgiving.

The prices were reported by volunteer shoppers around the state using no promotional sales or coupons.

The meal includes a 16-pound (7-kilogram) turkey, a 4-pound (2-kilogram) bone-in ham, stuffing, potatoes, assorted vegetables and pumpkin pie.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus