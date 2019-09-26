The 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar is heating up and has a lot more to offer this year

Cooler weather is just around the corner, but the Australian firefighters are heating things up! For the first time, the world-famous calendar features firefighters from around the globe.

“With the explosion of worldwide interest in the calendar, it only made sense for us to invite the hottest firefighters from around the globe here to the beautiful Gold Coast to be a part of the world’s very first ‘International Firefighters Calendar," Australian Firefighters Director David Rogers said.

Also this year, the calendars are like a choose your own adventure. While the classic calendar is still available, other options include wildlife animals, cats, horses, farm animals, and adorable puppies, of course.

The calendar, established in 1993, was made and sold with the proceeds going to the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children’s Hospital Burn Unit. Now in its 27th year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3 million for various charities.

With the inclusion of the international firefighters, funds from calendar sales will now also be donated back to animal charities located in those participating countries.

Over the past couple of years, the firefighters have made television appearances across the world, including on NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

Rogers said the calendar is sent across the world but is most popular in the United States and Germany.

To see more updates on the charity work of the Australian firefighters, you can visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

