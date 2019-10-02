Annual Quad County Business Summit held in Orange County

Small business owners and entrepreneurs from around Central Virginia gathered Wednesday in Orange, at Madison at the Mill, to learn from each other on how to succeed in the industry.

"There's just as much opportunity here as there is in another big city," said Phil Geer, one of the hosts of the summit. "There's not as many people but there's investors, there's people here that are willing to help, people that want to buy your product."

The summit brought together small business owners, entrepreneurs and managers from Greene, Orange, Louisa and Fluvanna counties..

The goal was to learn from each other and experts on how to not let being from a rural community keep their business ideas from being successful.

"Let them know that folks like Doug Bouton came from a small town and now he's a major success. So if he can do it you can do it," said Geer.

Doug Bouton is a co-founder of the healthy ice cream company, Halo Top, which is a product currently sold in 29 countries.

He was born and raised in Greene County and was invited to be one of Wednesday's keynote speakers.

His message to those in attendance was that he couldn't stress enough that business owners need to try and block out what other people are saying with regard to their business.

"Where people will look at, did you sell your company, how much money did you make? That kind of stuff," said Bouton. "But much more of making the barometer internal."

Owning a business takes a lot of effort, which Bouton well knows.

"Did you work your tail off? Did you give it everything you had? Did you give it the best shot to succeed," he asked. "That's really what matters and can help you take the leap to actually start your own business."

Also taking place on Wednesday, was the first-ever Quad Tank Pitch Competition.

This allowed for one lucky entrepreneur to take home thousands of dollars to help take their business ideas to the next level.

"Almost $5,000, that's a big expense if you were to pay for it out of pocket," said Geer. "Now they can use this money to buy that piece of equipment that they needed or that research report, whatever it may be."