The Center offers new Bollywood-inspired dance fitness class

The Center is rolling out a new Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program, which is a great way to enhance cognition through dance while learning some new Bollywood moves.

The program incorporates hand movements with footwork to exercise the brain and body.

Bollywood dance instructor Jessica Miles says class promotes healthy aging.

"You really want your exercise to enhance not just your physical body, but your mind as well," she said.

Miles says the style of Bollywood dancing is the perfect challenge for anyone looking to take a dance fitness class.

"One of the things that I like most about Bollywood is it incorporates a lot of very unique hand gestures and so learning these hands gestures and pairing them with footwork is great for your brain," she added.

Most importantly, the new Bollywood dance fitness program is a great way to get out and learn something new, and Miles invites anyone who is interested to join the next free class on Oct. 30.