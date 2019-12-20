The Charlottesville Clergy Collective issues statement on Second Amendment Sanctuaries



A well known Charlottesville Reverend has released a message in reference to Virginia localities becoming Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Reverend Alvin Edwards released a letter through the Charlottesville Clergy Collective stating that the group will advocate for more common-sense gun laws that are in the best interest of people's safety.

They also plan to connect with those directly affected by gun violence and will work to create an inclusive and *safe* community.

Rev. Edwards says the group backs common-sense gun laws in Virginia.

They believe there ought to be extensive background checks because they believe you need to know who's carrying weapons or if they have weapons and if they can manage or take care of them," Edwards said.

He also says the group wants to draw attention to gun violence in the community and make gun violence prevention a top priority and frame the gun issue in a theological context.