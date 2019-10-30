UVA Division of Perceptual Studies researching near-death experiences

There are more and more cases of people coming back from near-fatal incidents with incredible stories of what they experienced.

A group of professionals at the University of Virginia School of Medicine is studying this phenomenon.

They say there are even cases of young children remembering events from another life.

That's what the Division of Perceptual Studies at UVA has been researching for decades.

Dr. Marieta Pehlivanova says the cases are fascinating.

"There are documented cases of near-death experiences that occur under brain conditions that would not even allow normal cognitive functioning let alone as vivid as an NDE," she said.

An NDE is a near-death experience.

That was the case of Lynchburg neurosurgeon Dr. Eben Alexander whose book "Proof of Heaven" became a national best-seller.