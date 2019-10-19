The Gallastar Equine Center needs sponsors and volunteers

A local retreat for neglected and abused animals is also using them to help people suffering from trauma.

The Gallasater Equine Center on Route 6 in Esmont held an open house to give an inside look at how the refuge for rescued animals is also providing therapy for humans.

The non-profit supports over 200 rescued animals who now call Gallastar their forever home.

The two owners are licensed therapists and provide animal therapy for those who might share a traumatic background just like many of the animals.

Co-Owner Ron Pulliam says we can learn so much from the animals there.

'The animal is so non-judgemental that children and adults, that can express their empathy towards that animal without any fear of rejection," he said.

The Gallastar Equine Center is not only looking for sponsors but also volunteers to help maintain the upkeep of the horses, pigs, and other rescued animals.