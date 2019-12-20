The JMRL is accepting gift and book donations this holiday season

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is accepting donations this holiday season.

Donors can give a gift in honor of someone, donate books listed in the JMRL Wish List or donate to Friends of the Library according to a press release.

The Nelson Memorial Library is still accepting direct donations to meet its fundraising goal.

The JMRL serves around 210,000 residents in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

