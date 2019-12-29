The King reigns: LeBron James is AP’s male athlete of decade

LeBron James has been selected as The Associated Press male athlete of the decade.

James won three NBA championships, played in eight straight finals and changed teams three times over the last 10 years.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt was third.

James started the decade 124th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and is about to pass Kobe Bryant for third.

