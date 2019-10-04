Secure Seniors Program is a success for the homeless

Two local homeless advocacy nonprofits are seeing some success housing homeless seniors.

PACEM is working with the group AIM and the two have developed a program to help seniors get into an affordable housing situation. It's called the Secure Seniors Program.

As the population in Central Virginia and across the nation ages, homeless advocates are seeing more and more people over the age of 55 who are out on the street.

But recently there's been some good news for seniors who need affordable housing in this area.

"We really saw more success than we expected," said Jayson Whitehead, PACEM's Executive Director. "We were pleasantly surprised. In just a year of making our Secure Seniors program available to folks, we were able to see 23 people access permanent housing."

Both AIM and PACEM provide funds for a security deposit and first month's rent to the seniors. They say 86 percent of their clients remain stable and housed.

The Secure Seniors Program is funded solely by congregations, individuals and small grants.

The organizations are asking for donations to expand the program.