Fluvanna County fair begins

The Fluvanna County Fair got started Thursday night at Pleasant Grove Park.

The opening events included home arts, the 4H rabbit and poultry show and awards, the pep rally, and even a watermelon eating contest.

Lukas Koczan won the contest.

“One of the other competitors, my friend, head-butted the watermelon because he was frustrated," Koczan said. "It was pretty funny and I stopped to take a break and laugh at that one."

Organizers said the fair is a great way to get people together at the end of the summer.

“It is very important to bring the community together and the kids had a great time," said Melissa Kalionksay, a visitor to the fair.

The fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 17.