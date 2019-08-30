The dangers of a heavy backpack

Now that school is in full swing, you might want to check how heavy your child's backpack is to prevent them from getting spine damage.

According to the National Spine and Pain Centers, textbooks can be up to three pounds each, a laptop is about five pounds, and a tablet is another pound and a half. Putting folders, notebooks, and papers on top of that, it can add up fast.

"There is some clear association between the development of back pain and neck pain, and carrying a heavy load in a backpack," said Matthew Holland M.D.

Dr. Holland at the National Spine and Pain Centers of Charlottesville said a backpack should not be more than 10 percent of your own body weight.

"The spine is made up of these stacked vertebral bodies and in between each vertebral body, there's this rubbery substance that's called the intervertebral disk,” said Holland. “And those disks can be subject to compressive forces. So particularly in growing children, we worry that the disks can be damaged by carrying heavy loads too early in life."

Dr. Holland used his son, Harris, who is currently a senior at Albemarle High School as a model for a safe backpack.

"Looking at our model here you'll see he has nice wide straps,” said Holland. “The straps are not too tight so they don't dig into his arm or shoulders. His straps are symmetrical, he's wearing both straps...You'll notice that the backpack is less than the width of his body and does not hang more than four inches below his waistline."

Your child's posture can be a sign that their backpack is too heavy.

"His neck is in a nice neutral position,” said Dr. Holland referring back to Harris. “One of the problems that kids that have too heavy a pack is they lean forward and they wind up having to look up, and then they have neck pain."

Holland said clean out your kids' backpacks every once in a while, let them know it is okay to not carry everything at once, and distribute the weight.

"I think the best advice is try to spread out the load as much as possible,” said Holland. “So a backpack with lots of pockets in it to try to distribute the load, and then heavy items at the bottom of the backpack."

Paying attention to what's in your kid's backpack can keep them active and pain-free.