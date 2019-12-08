Blood drive in honor of woman who died of leukemia

St. Anne's-Belfield Upper School hosted a blood drive on Sunday in honor of Becky Silver, a woman who died of leukemia.

Sunday's drive marked the end of a ten-year tradition. The "Tailgate and Donate" event had 200 people sign up, and several walk-ins also helped the effort to provide blood to area hospitals.

"The need is very high right now," said Lee Silver, who organized the blood drive. "There are lots of slippery roads and accidents right now. And at the same time, our routine donors often take off during the holiday season and don't give. So the blood supply is low and the need is high."