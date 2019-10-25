The future is now for the Rivanna Trail

More people than ever are using the Rivanna Trail to escape the city or to even commute to work. With help from local government and nonprofits, the trail is about to take a major step forward.

"The Rivanna Trail is an urban trail,” said Rip Verkerke, the president of the Rivanna Trails Foundation. “It's to bring people together, to connect communities and bring people to nature."

Verkerke has been the foundation’s president for the last two years but has been working on the Rivanna Trail for more than a decade.

The trail now stretches just over 20 miles, looping around Charlottesville. And Verkerke says, for a growing city, it's getting more important for people to have a place to escape the hustle and bustle.

Making sure hiking, biking and walking paths are properly cared for takes hundreds of volunteers.

And the Rivanna Trails Foundation has to work with other nonprofits such as the Piedmont Environmental Council, the city and the county to make sure the trail stays connected.

Dan Mahon, of Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, says both localities need to work together.

"I would say 40 almost 50 percent of the RTF trail is in the county," he added.

The Rivanna Trails Foundation and the Piedmont Environmental Council can only do so much to advocate for the trail and work to maintain it.

The city and county play a huge role in purchasing and preserving land needed to complete the trail.

Chris Gensic of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department says currently about 80 percent of the trail is permanently preserved.The city has a goal of one day getting to 100 percent.

"At that point, you can get into building bridges and things you know the land is permanently public,” said Gensic. “You can invest in things a little more heavily in things like signs, map boards, bridges, benches. The kind of things that make the trail experience nicer for the users."

Mahon has been involved with the Rivanna Trails Foundation almost from the beginning.

He believes the group effort surrounding Woolen Mills and the crossing of Moores Creek is the best example he can remember of all the organizations working as one.

"For years, we put rock hops that wash away,” he said. “We've done all sorts of things. It's been the one point in the loop around the city that sort of doesn't connect that well."

But now, with help from a private landowner, WillowTree and a $1 million investment from Albemarle County, all of that is about to change.

"That will include access to the river, everyday access to nature,” said Peter Krebs of the Piedmont Environmental Council. “It will also include a crucial bridge over Moores creek which will, in some ways, complete a Rivanna Trail that's broken and has been that way for a really long time."