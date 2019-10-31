Third company bringing electric scooters, bikes to Charlottesville

Another company will be bringing electric scooters and bikes to Charlottesville beginning on Friday.

veoride.com

VeoRide will be launching 150 scooters and 50 bikes in the city as part of the city's dockless scooter and bicycle pilot program, which was adopted in November 2018.

The pilot program aims to put in regulations that will limit the use of such devices on city streets and sidewalks.

In March 2019, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill to better define the operating regulations for such vehicles and let localities have the authority to establish regulations around them.

However, the law lets the companies operate at their own will if no such regulations exist beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

The Charlottesville City Council approved the pilot program to run through Dec. 18 so there could be outreach and education as well as the development of recommendations for ordinance changes in response to news state laws.

According to a release, more than 200,000 trips were taken on electric scooters in the city during the first nine months of the program, which the city says shows that dockless mobility provides a viable complement to the existing transportation network to increase mobility options and provide sustainability benefits.

On Nov. 18, there will be a public hearing during the city council's meeting to update and report on the pilot program.

Residents who attend the meeting will be able to comment on proposed changes to the city ordinance describing where and how electric scooters can be operated within the city.

People can use smartphones or prepaid cards to access the devices via apps from the companies supplying them, currently Bird and Lime.

People who participate in any local, state or federal assistance programs can use the devices at discounted rates.

The city says riders need to use the street and bike lanes and they are not allowed to use the devices on sidewalks.

Riders must also obey all safety rules and laws, and any riders who are 14 years old or younger need to be wearing helmets.

Those who use the devices and park them where they block pedestrian or ADA access points can face a fine of up to $50.