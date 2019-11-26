Third patient hurt in Afton Mountain crash sent home

Just one person remains hospitalized following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a charter bus earlier this month.

The University of Virginia Health System said on Tuesday that a third patient had been discharged, while one remains in the hospital in good condition.

The crash occurred on Afton Mountain on Interstate 64 during the early morning hours of Nov. 17.

Of the 20 people sent to UVA for treatment, 16 were discharged that day from the Emergency Department while four were hospitalized.

One of those patients was sent home last Wednesday and another last Thursday.

Now the third has gotten to go home.

Officials said the crash was caused by wetter than anticipated conditions on the mountain, which resulted in slick roads.