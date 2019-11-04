Third workshop on Crozet Master Plan coming up

People in the Crozet area have one last chance to have their voices heard about the Crozet Master Plan.

The third workshop, which will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Field School, aims to finalize the guiding principles and topic areas for the master plan.

It will be looking back at all the community input that has been received so far and review the proposed guiding principles and topic areas that will help inform Phase 2 of the plan to update the community's master plan, which guides land use, transportation and parks decisions.

Focus area and topic-specific workshops are set to begin in January.

Questions and comments can be emailed to Andre Knuppel at