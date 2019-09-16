Thousands attended annual Pride Festival

The Charlottesville Pride Festival says this year's celebration was another success.

According to a release, more than 9,500 people attended the annual event on the Downtown Mall, with 74 vendors and resources.

The festival reports more than 100 vendors and other organizations had signed up to participate, but there just wasn't enough room for everyone to fit.

Vendors came from across Virginia as well as Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Kentucky and North Carolina.

About 175 volunteers helped get the festival set up, run and then taken down along with various other tasks.

There were also more than 50 performers with dances, music and drag.

The festival was the culmination of a week of events that included a business cocktail gathering at the Graduate, Trans Night Out at the Pie Chest, a reading of "Strange Fish" at Live Arts, the Rainbow Rumpus and the Youth Pride Picnic among other activities.

At the festival, the Charlottesville Police Department also introduced its new LGBTQ liaison officer.