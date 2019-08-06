Thousands of low-income Virginians eligible for broadband service

Comcast has expanded its Internet Essentials program to all low-income Americans within its service area.

The cable and Internet giant has already connected 52,000 households in Virginia through the program.

Nationally, Comcast has expanded the service connecting more than eight million low-income individuals, up from two million households.

The expansion now includes all low-income Americans including those with disabilities and seniors.

The purpose is to bring the digital age to low-income Americans. The service starts at 9.95 a month plus tax.