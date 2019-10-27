Thousands of people attend Virginia Film Festival

The 32nd annual Virginia Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday as thousands of people attended the week-long festival.

The director of the festival, Jody Kielbasa, believes over 30,000 people attended the festival.

That would make it the seventh straight year that 30,000 people have attended the festival.

Films about race, sexuality and politics dominated the screens at the festival.

There were also discussions about some of those topics after screenings of those movies.

The festival also had special guests such as Ethan Hawke and John Grisham.

Kielbasa said he considers this year's event was a success.

"I'm happy when my community is happy and I can see by the happy faces of people coming up, by the people that came up to me and said this has been a phenomenal festival, thank you so much for bringing these films and these artists to our community that we've had a successful year," said Kielbasa.

Kielbasa said he will get together with his team soon to make next year's festival bigger and better.