Three Notch'd makes beer commemorating 'Tommie the Dog'

Three Notch'd Brewing Company, based out of Charlottesville, brewed a beer to help raise awareness of animal abuse in Virginia. The beer is meant to commemorate the life of "Tommie," the dog found burned alive in Richmond earlier in 2019.

The beer was brewed in Richmond but was canned, Wednesday morning in Charlottesville.

It is a hazelnut brown ale brewed to match the coat of Tommie. The alcohol percent comes in at 5.5 percent for this limited-edition release.

A portion of the sale of each beer will be given to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The beer will be officially released in cans and on draft at the IX Art Park location of Three Notch'd on Thursday.

The brewery will be holding a Pints and Pups event Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. where you can find the beer on draft.

"Dogs are all welcome and we're going to have dog treats," said Dave Warwick, the Brewmaster at the brewery. "We're going to have bandanna's for the pups if you buy a pint of Tommie's beer."

Warwick says the brewery filled 2,400 cans on Wednesday morning.

The beer will be available at all four of the brewery's locations, including Charlottesville, Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Richmond.

You can also find cans distributed throughout the state wherever you find Three Notch'd beer.