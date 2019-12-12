Three arrested for sexual assault in Barboursville area

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested for a sexual assault.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation into the alleged sexual assault began on Nov. 21 in the Barboursville area.

During the investigation, three people were identified and then arrested with the assistance of the Albemarle County Police Department and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Twenty-four-year-old Luis Angel Garcia, Jr. of Madison County and 22-year-old Tylek Wade Burley of Greene County are both facing charges of rape by force and forcible sodomy.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaquille O'Mar Webb of Greene County is accused of forcible sodomy.

All three are being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office Investigation Unit at (434) 985-2222.