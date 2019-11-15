Three artists to vie for micro-grant at upcoming Charlottesville SOUP

Three artists will be vying for funding for their projects at the upcoming Charlottesville SOUP event.

The New City Arts puts on the public dinner series that supports artists and their work in the community.

Lauren Stonestreet is working on an interactive dance and music project that combines experimentation with color, light, sound, and frequency to promote healing and freedom.

David Joo is a papermaker and origami artist who wants to lead papermaking mindfulness workshops at the McGuffey Art Center.

Samantha Dabney is a painter working toward putting on a series of shows in local galleries with a body of work called "Introspective After My Stroke."

While attendees are eating a specially prepared meal, each artist will give a presentation on their project, and then the attendees will vote on which will receive the funding.

The grant starts at $900, created by ticket sales, but additional donations could push it higher. Any additional donations will be matched by an up-to $1000 donation from an anonymous donor.

Charlottesville SOUP will take place Monday at the Trinity Episcopal Church. This event is sold out.

Since 2013, 15 artists have received micro-grants, totaling more than $27,400, for work on 12 projects around Charlottesville.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.