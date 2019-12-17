Three city councilors speak at their final meeting

Monday night's meeting of the Charlottesville City Council was the last meeting for three outgoing members.

Councilors Wes Bellamy, Kathy Galvin, and Mike Signer, who also served as the Mayor for two years right after he was elected to the council, did not run for re-election.

During the meeting, all three spoke about their time on the council and what it has meant to them.

"It has been a roller coaster ride to be sure, but with the ups and downs, it's been the honor of a lifetime to serve as mayor first, then continue on council," said Signer. "And I'm grateful to my friends family, and supporters and yes even critics for caring enough about our democracy."

"It's an auspicious occasion to see the ushering in of a new council and I do wish we begin the year with that feeling of welcome and joy and great promise," said Galvin.

"We may not be able to recognize it now because we are living in it, but five, 10, 15, 20 years down the road, the nation and the world for that matter will remember this council," added Bellamy. "These people and all of us for the change that we brought forth."

Three new members of the city council, Lloyd Snook, Michael Payne and Sena Magill, will be sworn in on Thursday.