Three killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County

The Virginia State Police reports one person from Orange County and two from Culpeper County were killed in a Monday morning crash in Goochland County.

According to police, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 64 near mile marker 173 around 7:35 a.m.

The victims of the crash have been identified as 23-year-old Michelle Foster of Orange, 28-year-old Jerone J. Lewis of Culpeper and 27-year-old Dejaun V. Lewis of Culpeper.

Police say Jerone was driving a 2015 Ford Focus west on the interstate when he ran off the side of the road, going behind the guardrail and hitting several trees.

Foster was a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt.

Jerone and Dejaun were in the front seats and neither one was wearing a seat belt.

Police say all three died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.