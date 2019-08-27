Three local officers to be honored for acts of valor in the line of duty

Three local law enforcement officers are among 20 across Virginia who will be receiving a special honor from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation.

These officers will be getting the 2019 Awards for Valor, which is given to officers who perform acts of extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk in the line of duty.

From the Charlottesville Police Department, Corporal Christopher Huber is being honored for his actions on Sept. 8, 2018, when he was helping to investigate a shots fired incident inside a local apartment.

Huber was cut and badly bruised by a bullet fired by the suspect, which hit his bulletproof vest. He fired back at the suspect who was seriously injured in the exchange and once the suspect was secure, Huber began giving the suspect first aid.

The VACP says Huber performed his duties with the highest regard to the safety and well-being of the man who hurt him, calling the act one of selflessness and bravery.

Two members of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office are also being honored: Lieutenant Robert Hix and Deputy Daniel Clore.

These men responded to a domestic disturbance call on May 8, 2017 and were shot at by the woman who placed the call.

The suspect was injured in a gunfire exchange with the local officials along with Virginia State Police Trooper Martin Kriz. The woman ultimately recovered from her injuries and has since pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Other officers who are being honored come from the Fredericksburg Police Department, the Lynchburg Police Department, the Prince William County Police Department, the Suffolk Police Department, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the VSP Wytheville Division, and the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

Two police K-9s are also being honored, one of them posthumously.

From the Lynchburg Police department, K-9 Arko helped capture a firearm brandishing and homicide suspect on Oct. 6, 2018, following a police chase that exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour in Campbell County.

The suspect was wounded in a gunfire exchange with officers, but that did not stop him from kicking and hitting Arko.

From the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, K-9 Vader is being honored posthumously for actions taken on Aug. 1, 2018, during which Vader was shot by a homicide suspect from Connecticut.

For more information on the other award winners, click on the link in the Related Links box.