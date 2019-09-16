Three teens hurt in shooting at high school football game

By  | 
Posted:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.

A 14-year-old victim was found in the stadium's parking lot. Two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

An investigation was ongoing.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus