Tickets on sale for annual Youth Film Festival

For the 18th year, the Youth Film Festival will be held in Charlottesville.

Light House Studio will be hosting the festival in partnership with Sigora Solar at the Paramount Theater on Sept. 7.

The festival will showcase a variety of student-created films made over the past year and give students a chance to share their work with the community.

The films come from about 300 created by more than 1,700 students in the past year, with work produced in 121 workshops that ranged from animation to visual effects and storytelling.

Light House says many of the films that will be shown at this festival has also been accepted in 19 national and international film festivals. Seven of them have also won notable awards.

Tickets are now on sale for this festival.

General admission tickets for the 7:30 p.m. screening only are available for $11.50.

There are also VIP tickets available for adults and youths.

