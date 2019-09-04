Tickets to upcoming TEDxCharlottesville to go on sale

Tickets go on sale this week for the upcoming TEDxCharlottesville.

TEDxCharlottesville and Starr Hill Presents is working with the CFA Institute and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation to put on the annual event at the Paramount Theater on Nov. 8.

“CFA Institute and TEDxCharlottesville are partnering to bring 'ideas worth spreading' to our vibrant and innovative city,” said Kelli Palmer, CFA's head of Corporate Citizenship. “TEDxCharlottesville creates a space to bring people together from all backgrounds to share ideas and spur conversations that spark creativity, promote insight and inspire change.”

This year's conference will include many speakers and performers, though the full lineup has not yet been announced.

The current list of speakers includes visual storyteller Beatrice Coron, host and producer of Scene on Radio John Biewen, founder of the Ntianu Center for Healing and Nature Dr. Gail C. Christopher, D.N., multimedia artist and activist Sahara Clemens, producer and director Kerry David, founder of Brigaid Chef Dan Giusti, the Flower Flash creator Lewis Miller, REDI expert Christine Platt, psychiatrist and farmer Drew Ramsey, and ASMR research scientist Craig Richard.

There will also be a community-selected presenter who will be picked during an open mic night on Sept. 30.

Early bird tickets are available from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets cover access to all presentations, a continental breakfast, complimentary lunch and a post-event party.

There will also be 200 complimentary tickets distributed to educational and nonprofits in the community.

