Tiger Fuel, All American Car Wash offering free services on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, all veterans can get a free lunch at some local delis.

Tiger Fuel's four Market deli locations will be offering a Veterans Day menu including a sandwich or hotdog, fountain drink and bag of chips for free.

Veterans and active-duty military can also go to one of the Tiger Fuel All American Car Wash locations and get a complimentary car wash.

This is the eighth year Tiger Fuel is partnering with Grace for Vets, a nonprofit that seeks to honor local veterans and service personnel with a complimentary car wash.

Since the nonprofit was founded in 2004, more than 2.3 million free car washes have been given to military members around the world.

“Tiger Fuel honors the commitment of those who protect our nation and we'd like to express our gratitude for these individuals on Veterans Day,” said Gordon Sutton, the president of Tiger Fuel. “We're proud to employ a number of veterans across our business, including our car wash operations manager who served in the U.S. Army for three years. This is just a small token of appreciation that we can extend to our friends who are also heroes.”

A veteran will be allowed a limit of one meal and one car wash, and they must show proof of military service such as a U.S. Uniform Services ID Card, a U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, a DD214, or a citation or commendation.

Participating market locations are at Bellair, Mill Creek, Preston and Ruckersville. The market locations at Fifth Street, Cherry Avenue, Lake Monticello and Locust Grove will be offering hot dogs only.

The All American Car Wash locations that are participating are at Fifth Street, Forest, Forest Lakes, Greenbrier, Long Street, Madison Heights, Mill Creek, Lake Monticello, Preston Avenue and Ruckersville.