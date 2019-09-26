Timber company to expand two sawmills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Canadian-owned timber company is spending $32 million to expand sawmill and wood drying operations at two lumber mills in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Teal-Jones Group will create a total of 126 new jobs with expansions in Martinsville and Kinsale.

The company will receive various state grants worth $650,000 to secure the project. Northam's office said Virginia beat out Oklahoma and Washington for the projects.

Northam said the company plans to buy more than $100 million in timber from Virginia sources in the next four years.

 
