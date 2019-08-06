Ting, C4K team up for Back to School Bash

A local Internet service provider is teaming up with a nonprofit that helps kids to sponsor the annual Charlottesville Back to School Bash.

Ting Internet is partnering with Computers4Kids to sponsor the event that helps students have the supplies they need for school.

The two organizations are going to host a tech drive ahead of the Back to School Bash to accept donations for tech accessories to help encourage learning in and outside of class.

The tech drive will be accepting donations through Aug. 16 and the tech supplies will be distributed along with the rest of the school supplies and backpacks to local youth on Aug. 17 at the Sprint Pavilion.

Ting and C4K say the use of technology is integral in their everyday work, and as technology advances with classrooms becoming more technologically equipped around Charlottesville, students also require new tools.

So the organizations are asking the community to help by donating new over-ear headphones for youth in grades K-4 and new in-ear soft earphones and wireless computer mice for youth in grades 5-12.

Ting says that for each item donated, it will donate $1 to C4K so it can continue fostering STEAm skills in area youth.

All donations can be dropped off at C4K's Mentoring Studios in the IX complex on Second Street SE between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.