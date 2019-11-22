Tips to avoid utility scams

As part of Utility Scam Awareness Week, companies are reminding their customers about the clues to watch for to catch a utility imposter.

Dominion Energy is one company offering tips about scammers and how to avoid utility scams.

"The holidays can be stressful, and scammers often target customers during this busy time of year," said Corynne Arnett, the vice president of Customer Service for Dominion. "Dominion Energy will never make threatening phone calls, demand you pay over the phone, or ask you to pay with prepaid cards."

The company says there are several red flags that can help a customer recognize a utility scam.

Robocall scams can be relatively easy to catch, but more effective scammers will continue to make personal phone calls and they may employ scare tactics or try to gain the victim's trust by sounding friendly and sympathetic.

Dominion says many scammers will try to instill fear or a sense of urgency in their potential victims by threatening the immediate disconnection of their service if the victim does not provide immediate payment information over the phone or agreeing to pay with prepaid debit cards.

The company says some imposters may also falsify the phone number that will show up on Caller ID, so that it looks like it is a local number or it appears to be Dominion itself calling.

Some scammers will visit houses and attempt to convince the resident to let them in, but Dominion says its employees will only go to a house when there is an appointment.

The utility company says its workers will not ask for residents to pay an energy bill in person.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted by a scam should not provide any identifying information like their Social Security number or credit/debit account numbers.

Customers are also urged to verify their account balance by logging into Dominion's site or calling (866) 366-4357.

Any suspicious class, texts or emails should be reported as soon as possible.

