Tips to prevent fires this holiday season

During the holidays, many families gather to celebrate with decorated homes and trees.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says there may be a greater risk for a fire during this time of year, but it offers some tips to prevent one.

When decorating a home, families are urged to make sure their decorations are flame resistant or flame retardant.

If using candles, keep them at least 12 inches away from any decorations or other items that could catch fire when lit. They also need to be in stable holders and placed where they cannot be easily knocked over or grabbed by a child.

The fire department suggests using battery-operated, flameless candles instead.

Some light sets are specifically designed for indoor or outdoor use, so residents should make sure they are using strings of lights appropriately.

Any light strings that have worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections should also be replaced.

If using multiple strings of lights, pay attention to the maximum number of strands that can be connected and be careful not to overload wall outlets with too many as they can short-out and cause a fire.

Power strips or surge protectors are better to use than extension cords for temporary wiring inside the home because they have a circuit fuse that will trip if there is a problem, which extension cords will not.

Decorations should also be kept away from windows and doors as those will be needed for escape routes should there be an emergency requiring evacuation.

When it comes to trees, many artificial ones are fire-resistant, but residents should check before buying to see if there is a statement specifying that.

Lower branches should be trimmed on fresh-cut trees to help create a sturdy base and the tree stand should be kept filled with water as long as the tree is indoors. Keeping the tree watered will help it stay fresh longer and reduce its chance of becoming a fire hazard by drying out.

Real and artificial trees should be kept away from any heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators and vents, and they should be kept out of travel pathways and doorways.

As always residents are also urged to make sure they have working smoke detectors and fire alarms and stay in the kitchen when cooking.

Charlottesville city residents who would like to get a free smoke alarm installed can call the Charlottesville Fire Department at (434) 970-3245 and set up an appointment.

