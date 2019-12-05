Gun sales increasing at local pawn shop

Tobey's Pawn Shop has seen an increase in gun sales at its stores, as some gun owners are concerned that gun rights will be restricted during next year's Virginia General Assembly session.

Store owner Tobey Bouch said the demand has increased, but it hasn't matched the peak he saw in 2012 after the Sandy Hook shooting. At that time, many Americans purchased guns because they were concerned Congress would pass gun restrictions in response to the mass shooting.

Bouch said the demand has not been that great because Second Amendment sanctuaries have only been discussed in Virginia.

"Right now because it is geographically contained," Bouch said. "It's just the state of Virginia right now. You don't have that same phenomenon. People aren't running to grab everything they can because they know in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, they are not dealing with the same demand."

Bouch does expect increased gun activity at his store before the General Assembly meets.

He believes if the General Assembly approves universal background checks, that would increase business at his store because gun transfers would have to be done at stores like his.