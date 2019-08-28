Tom Tom, Festy, LOCKN', others get marketing grant funding

Several local tourism programs are getting funding to help bolster their growth through marketing.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday more than $965,000 in matching grant funds for 44 tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation's Marketing Leverage Program.

According to a release, these grants are designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of state grant funding.

It adds local partners will commit more than $2.8 million to match the grants this funding cycle.

"As we celebrate five decades of the iconic 'Virginia is for Lovers' slogan this year, I am thrilled to see such tremendous partnership, innovation, and growth within one of our most important industries," said Northam. "Tourism entities throughout Virginia understand the value of strategic and innovative marketing initiatives in promoting what makes this Commonwealth a great place to live, work and visit. These grant funds are designed to support exciting new development projects and programs that will help attract more travelers and increase visitor spending, while also improving our communities, generating revenue for our regional economies, and creating job opportunities for Virginians."

Locally, several programs are getting grants, including a $50,000 from the Tom Tom Summit and Festival 2020.

Festy 10 by the High Country Presents LLC and Virginia Foothills by Montpelier are both getting $25,000.

The Crozet Trolley Co. and the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce are each getting $10,000, for the Crozet Trolley Co. Marketing Launch and the "Love Louisa" marketing campaign.

Finally LOCKN' is getting a $3,685 grant for its LOCKN' Supports Virginia Music campaign.

The Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the state brand, Virginia is for Lovers.

At least three Virginia entities must work together financially to apply for one of these grants, and partners can include localities, convention and visitors bureaus, private businesses, cultural events, museums, attractions, and other tourism-related businesses.

The next round of these grants will open on Sept 10, and localities or organizations interested in applying have until Dec. 17 to do so.

For more information on the program, click on the link in the Related Links box.