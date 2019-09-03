Tom Tom announces 2019 festival dates

The Tom Tom Summit and Festival has been scheduled.

The ninth annual, weeklong series of conferences, workshops, competitions and more will take place April 13 through 19 at various locations in Charlottesville.

The Summit will be bringing in leaders from hundreds of cities across America to talk about civic innovation.

This year, the conferences will be focusing on criminal justice reform, health equity and education equity.

The popular Block Party will also be back, as well as art contests and much more.

For more information about Tom Tom as it becomes available, click on the link in the Related Links box.