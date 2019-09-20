Top journalists discuss 2020 election's challenges

Some of the sharpest minds in political journalism and analysis came together Thursday night to analyze the high stakes of the 2020 presidential primary and general election campaign season.

The Road Map to the 2020 Presidential Election was presented by the University of Virginia Center for Politics and the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

It featured panelist’s Jamelle Bouie and Jonathan Martin from the New York Times, Matt Lewis from the Daily Beast, and CNN's Tara Setmayer.

“Everybody learned that politics can be crazy and that totally unexpected things can happen no matter what polls say, no matter what pundits say. So instead of obsessing over the horse race and the polling numbers, we really ought to focus on the candidates and the issues,” said Larry J. Sabato, Director for the UVA Center for Politics.

The forum is part of “Democracy in Perilous Times: Unprecedented Challenges and Controversies," an ongoing program series organized by the Center for Politics and the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.