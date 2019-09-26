Toscano to host discussion on upcoming legislative elections

In November, every seat in the Virginia General Assembly will be on the ballot.

Delegate David Toscano will be hosting an event with John Grisham and Paul Begala to talk about how candidates and campaigns may have changed in the past several years.

They will also be talking about what kinds of things voters will be looking for in the final weeks of the campaigns in their areas, including issues that could see the greatest impact from the election's outcome.

The speakers will also talk about how the results of this year's election could affect national politics ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The event will be held at the Paramount Theater on Oct. 9.

While seating is general admission, people who buy a $100-level ticket will get a signed copy of Grisham's forthcoming book, "The Guardians," which will be released to the general public on Oct. 15.

