Tourism destinations also offering Black Friday deals

The day after Thanksgiving is well known for shopping, sales and big crowds at stores.

But stores aren't the only places offering deals, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation released a list with some of the bargains people can get for their next vacations.

Boar's Head Resort is one of the places offering a deal. Beginning at midnight on Black Friday, people looking to book a stay will be eligible for up to 40 percent on the best available rates.

The resort says valid stay dates for this promotion run through April 30, 2020 using the promo code FRIDAY if booking online. The promotion runs through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday.

Another deal is at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards, which is offering 20 percent off on the Charleston and Charlottesville Collections wine bundles.

All of Three Notch'd Brewing Company's locations are also offering a coupon code for online purchases. Use BF3NB when checking out.

Other locations that are offering deals include the Goodstone Inn and Restaurant in Middleburg, the Bristol Hotel in Bristol, the Massanutten Resort in Rockingham County, the Craddock Terry Hotel in Lynchburg, the Western Front Hotel in St. Paul, the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, the Bristol Rhythm and Roots 2020, the Broadberry in Richmond, and the Museum of Western Virginia.

