Tourism on the rise in Orange County

Tourism is on the rise in Orange County as the county raked in over $51 million in 2018, which is a 5.3 percent increase compared to 2017.

Caitlin Horton, of Horton Vineyards, said tourists come to the county for a multitude of reasons.

"You can kind of get just about anything you want in Orange County," said Horton. "You have some wineries, you have some destinations, you have some kids’ activities and then some good old-fashioned nature. You can always see the Blue Ridge and then when the leaves change, it is a drop-dead gorgeous site."

Lori Landes-Carter, Orange County's tourism manager, attributes the increase in visitors to the hard work of businesses in the county.

"All of these entities are working very hard to providing experiences and quality and great customer service and through that that has trickled down to great, happy customers and family and friends that want to come back," said Landes-Carter.

Craig Hartman has owned the BBQ Exchange restaurant in Gordonsville for 10 years and said he has seen the county grow over the last decade.

"When we first moved in, there were only a few stores on this historic downtown," said Hartman. "We've seen this new influx of people and also day-cationers, people that just drive from Washington D.C., they'll go to a winery, they'll go to James Madison's Montpelier and they'll come here and eat."

Hartman and Horton said they look forward to serving up more southern hospitality at their respective businesses in the future.

"We respect the people that come here, we're thankful for them, we're always greeting them with a big smile, we give them food that is made from our hearts," said Hartman. If you come to the BBQ Exchange, you feel like you are in Orange County, Virginia."

"We try to make everyone feel like we're your next door neighbor," said Horton. "I think other counties are doing it and maybe other states, I just know from living here and growing up here, it is very welcoming and very trusting."